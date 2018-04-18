Sacramento County DA Discusses Police Shooting Investigations

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert discussed the process of investigating officer-involved shootings and the role her office typically plays in those investigations, but would not get into specifics about the Stephon Clark case.

In a media gathering late Wednesday morning, Schubert said that her office hasn’t been given the Clark case.

Schubert did, however, seem willing to discuss policy changes in how the DA’s office investigates these shootings.

The district attorney also discussed the protests that have taken place outside her office for the last three weeks and said she recognizes the “grief and anger” surrounding crime and economic issues in the community.

“There is an opportunity gap in our community and we must acknowledge that,” she said.

Schubert has been a regular target of protests in the aftermath of the Stephon Clark shooting. Demonstrators have demanded that she file charges against the two officers who killed Clark.