The ladies that bring you the Fantastic Christmas Faire & Vintage Market Extravaganza are excited to announce the addition of another great market. The third annual Spring Vintage Market is sure to please. We are so excited to be partnering with the Yolanda Ranch to offer you this fabulous and beautiful outdoor Spring Market. We have hand selected our preferred vendors showcasing all their best wares and vintage finds. There will be something for everyone at this family friendly outdoor event. Grab your best girlfriends, hubs or even pack your kiddos in the stroller and we will see you at the market!

More info:

Pixie Traders & Yolanda Ranch present: Spring Vintage Market

Saturday 10am - 4pm

20432 County Road 99

Woodland

Free event

Facebook: ChristmasFare