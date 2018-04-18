World War II Veterans in Elk Grove Awarded with Quilts for Their Service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- Quilts of Valor were awarded to two World War II veterans at an Elk Grove retirement home Wednesday.

As the world went to war in the 1940s Sam Rinelli and Joseph Siebert packed their bags and enlisted. Rinelli went into the Air Force and Siebert in the Air Corps.

Decades and a few wrinkles later the two veterans were honored. The men didn't get medals or certificates but rather something meant to comfort them after the dangers they faced at war.

The Elk Grove Quilt Guild awarded Rinelli and Siebert with patriotic Quilts of Valor. They're the 28th and 29th recipients of the awards through the guild in the last three years.

The quilts are made for veterans from World War II to the present day.

"I'm very surprised and very happy to get the quilt," Rinelli said. "I appreciate their thoughts. It's nice to be known."

Surrounded by friends and family, 101-year-old Siebert and 100-year-old Rinelli wrapped themselves in the colorful quilts, symbols of their dedication to the country and appreciation for all they've done.

"I just think it's nice that they did this and that they acknowledged them and recognized them, their age and their service," said Siebert's daughter, Rosalyn Cortopassi.

If you know a veteran who you'd like a Quilt of Valor made for contact the Elk Grove Quilt Guild.