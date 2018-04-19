Bay Area Students Converge on Capitol to Lobby for Gun Control Legislation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Some 275 students from the Bay Area descended on the State Capitol on Thursday to make their pitches for a number of key pieces of gun control legislation.

"There are certain crimes you can do that put you, basically, on a blacklist for buying a gun in California," Head-Royce High School freshman Mia said. "And we want to add domestic abuse to that.”

The effort is strategic, tactical and well-organized.

“I just started reaching out through social media and now we’re here," organizer Ruby Baden-Lasar said.

They are coordinated right down to the color they are wearing -- black.

"It could have been me," Bishop O'Dowd student Alden O'Rafferty said. "It could have been my sister. It could have been anyone. And that woke us all up.”

The students had 40 meetings with legislators and support staff.