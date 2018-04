Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Stage IV Blood Cancer Survivor Drisha Leggitt is running for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's 'Woman of the Year' campaign #MWOYSac! From now-through May 12, every dollar raised through Drisha and her friends' efforts = one vote for Drisha to be named, #LLS 2018 'Woman of the Year'!

More info:

'Catch! Cure! Crush Cancer! Zumba Dance Party!'

Friday

7:30 pm

The Studio Martial Arts & Fitness

8200 Sierra College Blvd., Suite D, Roseville

(916) 258-5425 (KICK)

TrainAtTheStudio.com