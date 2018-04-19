Civil Rights Groups Deliver 100,000-Signature Petition to DA Schubert’s Office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Black Lives Matter and Color of Change stood together outside the state attorney general's office Thursday with nine boxes in hand, ready to march six blocks to Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert's office.

"We are asking that these officers who killed Stephon Clark be indicted and brought on charges immediately," said Clarise McCants with Color of Change.

The group posted a petition online days after the deadly shooting of 22-year-old Clark on March 18. More than 100,000 signatures have been collected so far.

"The 100,000 people who are calling on her to do the right thing she needs to listen to them," McCants said.

"We want her to know that everybody is watching and we want her to know we are going to continue to put the pressure on her," said BLM Sacramento founder Tanya Faison.

Organizers said they know that this petition cannot force any immediate action from the district attorney. What they are hoping is that the symbolic rally can apply some pressure for change.

The group of about 40 protesters shut down traffic on I Street before eventually making their way to the DA's office, where police were waiting outside.

Also waiting was Chief Deputy District Attorney Stephen Grippi, who came to the front of the building with a hand truck to collect the boxes. Grippi said he wants the group to know they recognize their efforts.

"We are not legally obligated but we feel like it's important that people know we're paying attention and listening, and that's the main goal here," Grippi said.

But Grippi also wants the protesters to know his office won't rush the investigation.

"At the end of the day, we will read them all," Grippi said. "We hear it, we hear what's being said. We're not tone deaf to it. But, ultimately, we are going to follow the law and the facts and make sure due process is served for everyone."