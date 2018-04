Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is in the kitchen with Zayn Silmi, one of the owners of Cream's newest location in Sacramento, getting all of the details on their ice cream goodies and their grand opening event on Saturday April 21.

Grand Opening Saturday, 4/21 At 12 p.m.

Free Ice Cream Sandwiches For The First 500 People

1600 Ethan Way

Suite 60, Sacramento, CA 95825

Get Directions