Grandmother Accused of Killing Her Husband Captured in Texas

A grandmother accused of killing her husband before traveling across the country to impersonate and kill another woman, has been arrested in Texas, authorities said.

A nationwide manhunt for Lois Riess, 56, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, ended Thursday when she was captured in South Padre Island, Texas, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

“I promised all along that Lois Riess would end up in a pair of handcuffs,” said Lee County Undersheriff Carmine Marceno in a statement. “Tonight, she sits in a jail cell in Texas. We are working as expeditiously as possible to bring her back to Lee County to face murder charges.”

Authorities began searching for Riess in Minnesota where she allegedly killed her husband in March.

The search expanded to Florida earlier this month when officials linked Riess to the shooting death of a woman who looked like her.

Riess is believed to have killed 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson on or about April 5 to then steal the “victim’s driver license, credit cards and 2005 white Acura,” according to the US Marshals Service.

“Riess’ mode of operation is to befriend women who resemble her and steal their identity,” Marceno had said at a press conference.

Her arrest comes four days after Hutchinson’s car was seen about 50 miles from Corpus Christi, Texas.

Riess was wanted for murder, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and criminal use of personal identification, officials said.

She “smiles and looks like anyone’s mother or grandmother, and yet she’s calculated, she’s targeted and she’s an absolute cold-blooded killer,” Marceno told NBC’s “Today” on Monday.

Riess, also known as “Losing Steak Lois,” has a gambling addiction and often frequented casinos, which accounts for her nickname among local police, according to the US Marshals Service.