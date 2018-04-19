How to Get Free McDonald’s Fries on Fridays in April

Friday will be a fry-yay for french fry fans.

McDonald’s fries will be free on Friday April 20 and again on April 27, according to the company’s website.

Customers can walk into McDonald’s locations and, by using the McDonald’s iOS app and Apple Pay, get a free order of medium french fries at check out.

Are you lovin’ it?

A minimum purchase of $1 is required to get the free french fry deal at McDonald’s.

Customers can only redeem the french fry offer once per week.

The offer is only valid at participating McDonald’s locations.

McDonald’s advertised the french fry deal on their website. You can download the app for the deal here. Find the nearest McDonald’s location here.