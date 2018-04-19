‘I Was Petrified:’ Suspect Steals Woman’s Phone as She Shops for Disabled Husband

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- While a woman was shopping at a Modesto Walmart Wednesday a man grabbed her phone right out of her hands and ran off.

Martha Thomas is her husband's caretaker now that he is disabled.

"I have an ill husband. I went to the pharmacy looking for a shower chair," she told FOX40.

Thomas went into the Walmart on McHenry in Modesto, where she was told they only sell the chair online. So, she pulled out her iPhone to download the Walmart app.

"And this guy from behind me took my phone away from me. From my hands," Thomas said. "I was petrified."

The 64-year-old yelled for other shoppers to help her and says two of them did. They wrote down the license plate of the car he got into but, unfortunately, Thomas says they got the number wrong.

"A lot of things that meant a lot to me I lost on that phone," Thomas said.

The store has multiple surveillance cameras. Police say they are looking into whether or not they have a clear image of the suspect.

"We’re here in the world just to help each other," Thomas said. "Not to hurt each other."