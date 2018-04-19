Officers who Shot, Killed Stephon Clark Return to Work

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department confirmed Thursday evening that the two officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark are returning to work.

At this time they will not be assigned to patrol duties, according to the police department.

Per standard department protocol, both officers were placed on paid administrative leave following the deadly shooting along 29th Street in the Meadowview area of South Sacramento. The officers, whose identities have not been released, chased 22-year-old Clark into his grandparents’ backyard after it was reported that someone had broken into cars in the area.

In body camera footage one of the officers could be heard yelling, “Show me your hands! Gun, gun, gun!” before both opened fire on an unarmed Clark. An independent autopsy performed by pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu revealed Clark was shot eight times.

The Sacramento chapter of Black Lives Matter along with fellow civil rights groups and community members have repeatedly called on Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert to take action against the officers. Schubert has said her internal investigation into the officer-involved shooting could take up to a year to complete.