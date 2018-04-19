Shooter Fires Through Restaurant Window, Kills 2 Deputies

TRENTON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say someone fired through the window of a restaurant and fatally shot two Florida deputies.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on behalf of the sheriff in neighboring Gilchrist County saying the two Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies were killed Thursday afternoon in Trenton.

The release says the deputies were at the Ace China restaurant when the shooter walked up to the building and fired at them through a window. Fellow deputies responding to the scene found the shooter dead outside the business.

The release doesn’t say how the suspect died. Authorities say there’s no apparent motive for the shooting.

The names of the deputies and shooter weren’t immediately released.

Trenton is in northern Florida, about 35 miles west of Gainesville.