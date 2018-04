Your Weekend, April 19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Simone and Paul have some weekend plan ideas.

Elk Grove BrewFest

Old Town Plaza

Fri 6pm-10pm

Sacramento Giant Race

Raley Field

Sat 8am-Noon

Picnic day

University of California, Davis (UC Davis)

Sat 9:30am-5pm

Sacramento Earth Day

Southside Park

Sun 11am-4pm

Make It A Night

Trains and Tripods: Live Learning Photography Seminar and Workshop (Photography Month Sacramento)

California State Railroad Museum

Fri 5:30pm-8:30pm; Sat 7am-9:30am

WHAT TO EAT: Fat City Bar & Cafe

WHAT TO DRINK: Sky KTV