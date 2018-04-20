Dispensaries Busy on 4/20, California’s First Since Legalizing Recreational Use

SACRAMENTO — If you smoke pot at all, April 20 is the day you’re most likely to do it.

“It’s like a holiday for all the people who enjoy cannabis,” Doug Morris, one of the hundreds of people who lined up outside Connected Cannabis in South Sacramento on Friday. “This place got, like, the best deals, the best quality for you to get your money’s worth here.”

Connected Cannabis CFO Marjorie Hebert says 4/20 for dispensaries is the equivalent to Black Friday for retailers.

“It’s like our Christmas Day,” Hebert told FOX40. “California is expecting $80 million just for today.”

With so many people coming throughout the day, General Manager Silviano Vasquez has a food truck for those stuck in line.

“They can grab some hot dogs, snow cone machine, nachos, of course. We got everyone taken care of out here,” Vasquez said.

Across town, the River City Pheonix dispensary in Arden treated their customers to an outdoor reggae concert. More than a thousand people were expected on Friday.

Many customers said they planned to visit more than one dispensary throughout the day to take advantage of different deals.

“We do promotions, a lot of vendors give us some kinds of extra product that we can sell. Sometimes we do buy one, get one,” Hebert said.

As for Morris, he already has a designated driver and plans for the evening.

“My girlfriend, she don’t partake in none of these activities, so I just have her drive me around,” he said. “I’m probably going to be going out and having a good meal. I know I’m going to be hungry.”