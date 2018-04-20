Hubble Space Telescope Celebrates 28 Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul and Darren are getting the latest details on the Hubble Space Telescope from Dr. Heidi Hammel.

Space exploration and discovery has come a long way since NASA launched the Hubble Space Telescope in 1990. Two awe-inspiring new images of the Lagoon Nebula will be revealed on Hubble’s 28th anniversary — a testament to the telescope’s longevity and continuous innovation. Astronauts have performed five servicing missions to install more advanced technology on Hubble over its lifetime, making it possible for the telescope to continue pushing the boundaries of exploration.