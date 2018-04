Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rachel Wickland, executive director of Next Move Sacramento, joins us in the studio to talk about the work her organization does.

Formerly the Sacramento Emergency Housing Center, Next Move helps homeless families find housing.

On May 3, for the annual Big Day of Giving, Next Move hopes to raise $25,000. You can schedule a donation for that day. Those interested can contribute here.

FOX40 is digging deeper into California's unaffordable housing crisis on May 3 in a special edition of FOX40 News at 6:30.