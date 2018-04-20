Mondo Performs!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mondo's music can be described as California Country, where wranglers and waves, beaches and boots collide. He has solidified himself as a Northern California award winning artist and formidable country star with over 200 shows for 2017 and opening for major recording artists such as, Luke Combs, Clay Walker, Easton Corbin, and Runaway June. Mondo has performed at some of Nashvilles most iconic venues such as The Bluebird Cafe, Honky Tonk Central, and Tootsies, and has been honored with local awards for best singer-songwriter, best local band, and local Nash Next winner for hometown country station KAT Country 103. Mondo has equally impressive product endorsements with Clayton custom guitar picks, Nicola guitar strings, and Joe Hassan's Western Wear. Mondo's latest Nashville recorded album, The Nashville Cuts, is available on all online music platforms.

More info:

Live Performance

Saturday

7pm

Goldfield Trading Post

(209) 406-0915

MondoLiveMusic.com