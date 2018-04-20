One Tank Trip: Exploring the Delta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A short drive down I-5 and you've left the hustle and bustle of the city behind ... the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta: a maze of sloughs and waterways, dotted with small towns rich in history and charm.

A land of rivers made for boating, fishing and having fun.

Our journey today started on River Road, our first destination: the Old Sugar Mill in Clarksburg.

Originally built in 1934, this beet sugar refinery now hosts tasting rooms from more than a dozen local wineries - including the Seka Hills winery.

The friendly staff pours their red blend and viognier five days a week.

Our next stop: the spectacular Grand Island Mansion in Walnut Grove.

This four-story, 24,000 square foot, 58-room villa is a sight to behold.

Built almost 100 years ago as a home for a wealthy couple, this mansion hosted many dignitaries including presidents Franklin Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan.

Now, t serves as a breath-taking spot for weddings and other events, including Sunday brunch.

Last, we drove through the quaint town of Isleton, famous now for it's annual crawdad festival which draws thousands of visitors every year.

Founded in 1874, it is one of the oldest historical towns along the Delta.

Today, it's a nice place for a bike ride, a quiet stroll or a good bite to eat.