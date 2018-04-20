Officer Involved Shooting in Foresthill

Foresthill — Officers chased a reckless driver in Auburn around 4 p.m. Friday through to Foresthill ending in a collision and the shooting of the suspect.

CHP took over the chase on southbound Highway 49 as the suspect drove into Placer County.

As the officers and suspect approached Dry Creek Road, the suspect’s vehicle and a Placer County Sheriff deputy’s vehicle collided.

The suspect continued to travel along Highway 49 to Foresthill Road where the shooting took place. CHP Auburn was the only law enforcement agency involved in the shooting.

Placer County Sheriff is handling the shooting details while Auburn CHP is handling the details of the chase.

The suspect was taken from the scene but his condition has not yet been confirmed.

