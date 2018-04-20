Jennifer Mendoza, the owner of Hair Revolution, along with stylist Davina Garcia are in the studio with Simone showcasing the latest trending hairstyles for prom.
Prom Week: Trending Hairstyles
-
Prom Week: Keeping Teenagers Safe During Prom
-
It’s Prom Week at FOX40!
-
Prom Week: Classic Styles, Tuxedo Trends
-
Prom Week: Makeup Tricks and Hacks
-
PROM WEEK: Free Prom Dresses at Galt Prom Closet
-
-
Prom & Spring Fashion
-
Prom Week: 5 Biggest Prom Trends of 2018
-
District, Theater Collecting Gently Used Prom Dresses for Girls in Need
-
Hoops for Hope at El Camino High School
-
Rope & Rose Macrame Workshop
-
-
Barbie Turns 59: A Look Back at Her Evolution
-
Stormy Daniels Interview Draws Highest Ratings for ’60 Minutes’ in 10 Years
-
Genitals-Breathing Turtle with Green Algae ‘Hair’ Faces Possible Extinction, Group Says