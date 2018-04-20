Report: DJ Avicii Dead at 28

Swedish DJ and music producer Avicii has died at 28, according to Variety.

According to a statement from his publicist, he was found in Oman.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” the statement obtained by Variety reads. “The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

In 2016, Bergling announced he was retiring from touring, citing health concerns. Avicii had suffered from pancreatitis due in part to excessive drinking. His gallbladder and appendix were removed in 2014.

This is a developing story.