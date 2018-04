Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join us for the 7th Annual Beer & Chili Festival on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Roosevelt Park. Sacramento Beer and Chili Festival benefits the local non-profit 4 R Friends and features a chili cook off competition (industry, individual, vegetarian, People's Choice) and beer tastings provided by local breweries.

More info:

Sacramento Beer and Chili Festival

Saturday

1-5pm

Roosevelt Park

Tickets: $35 pre-sale, $40 at the door.

SacramentoBeerAndChiliFestival.com