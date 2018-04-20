Taste of Elk Grove with Baguettes

Martina is in the kitchen getting the details on Taste of Elk Grove from Paula Hunley of Baguettes along with Karen Cendro from Rotary Club of Laguna Sunrise.
VIP Tickets are $60 and include 60 minute early entry, gift bag and premium liquor tasting.
General admission $45, $55 at the door
15th anniversary
All proceeds benefit local charities. Some past recipients have been:
My Sister's House
Teen Center USA
Chicks in Crisis
Senior Center of Elk Grove
Horses Healing Heroes
Red Note Youth Orchestra
B Street Theater - (Literacy Project)