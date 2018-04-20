Taste of Elk Grove with Baguettes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is in the kitchen getting the details on Taste of Elk Grove from Paula Hunley of Baguettes along with Karen Cendro from Rotary Club of Laguna Sunrise.

VIP Tickets are $60 and include 60 minute early entry, gift bag and premium liquor tasting.

General admission $45, $55 at the door

15th anniversary

All proceeds benefit local charities. Some past recipients have been:

My Sister's House

Teen Center USA

Chicks in Crisis

Senior Center of Elk Grove

Horses Healing Heroes

Red Note Youth Orchestra

B Street Theater - (Literacy Project)