The Emergency Food Bank in Stockton Has a New CEO

STOCKTON – The Emergency Food Bank in Stockton has a selected a new leader on Friday and he is ready to take the food bank to new heights.

On the morning of Jan. 2, the former CEO of the Stockton food bank, Michael Donaghy, was shot and killed.

Now, Rick Brewer, who has called Stockton home for 50 years, plans to give back to the community he loves as the new CEO.

“It took me a little while to summon up the nerve to do so knowing what had transpired and knowing that the person I’m following was a pillar of the community, very well respected,” said Brewer.

Brewer says he plans to take many of Donaghy’s ideas and execute them while also adding some of his own, including expanding the food bank’s food delivery system and working with child care centers.

Brewer credits the staff for pushing through the tragedy and making his transition as smooth as possible given the circumstances.

“It would have been very easy for them to pack it in and stop doing what they do and take a long time to overcome,” said Brewer. “It would have made sense, right? But they didn’t. They got down to work right away. When I came in, it was a well-oiled machine,” he said.

37.957702 -121.290780