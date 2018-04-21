Verne Troyer, ‘Mini-Me’ in ‘Austin Powers,’ Dies at 49

Verne Troyer, who played Mini-Me in two of the Austin Powers comedy films, has died at the age of 49, according to statements posted to his social media accounts.

“Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh,” a statement posted to his social media said. “Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message every day.”

His cause of death has not yet been released, but the statement on his Facebook page noted the actor’s struggle with addiction and mental health.

Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much.

Troyer, who was reportedly 2 feet, 8 inches tall, once joked with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that after gaining fame as Mini-Me he would go out in public with a hat and sunglasses on, “but it just doesn’t seem to work.”

According to the Internet Movie Database, Troyer was in 58 movies and television shows.

TMZ reported Troyer was on some form of life support since being taken to the hospital earlier this month after cops got a report he was drunk and suicidal, and was treated for possible alcohol poisoning.