Body of Deported Veteran Buried in California

REEDLEY, Calif. (AP) — The body of a Marine Corps. veteran who was deported to Mexico more than a decade ago has been laid to rest in a California cemetery.

The Fresno Bee reports that 47-year-old Enrique Salas died April 12 after suffering injuries in a car accident in Tijuana and was buried with military honors on Friday.

Salas served in the Marines and was honorably discharged after serving four years active duty and in the Persian Gulf War.

He became subject to deportation after a 2004 drug conviction and was arrested at a border checkpoint while returning to the U.S. from a family trip to Mexico in 2006.

Salas had a heart attack on his way to a San Diego hospital for treatment after the crash.