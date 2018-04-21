Man Given One Year to Live Documents His Journey on Film in: ‘One List, One Life’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO – A young man was given one year to live after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. Now, two of his best friends are releasing a documentary that asks the Sacramento community: if you were given one year to live, how would you live it?

In February, FOX40 sat down with Dillion Hill and Chris Betancourt to talk about the film, “One List, One Life,” that documents 20-year-old Betancourt’s journey of crossing items off of his bucket list after being diagnosed with leukemia.

With the screening of the documentary, set for April, 30 at the Crest Theater, Hill has been busy promoting the film by posting signs around the city.

“We ordered 750, we put up as many as we could in an overnight period. We pulled an all-nighter,” said Hill.

However, those promotional signs are being removed across the county.

“Well people just took down the signs, they don’t want them in front of their properties and things like that,” said Hill.

Hill, the film’s director, wants people to reflect on the question on the posted signs instead of just getting rid of them.

“If we can just get people to look at this sign and think about the question then they’re close to understanding Chris and they’re very close to understanding what we’re trying to build here,” said Hill.

Hill says, only after they were up, did he realize that the signs may have been posted in areas they were not allowed.

“We’re definitely freaked out and we think somethings coming but no one has called us or shown up yet,” said Hill.

Whatever the consequences are, Hill says it is worth getting Betancourt’s story out there.

“Chris is really important to us and if it means risking a fine, if it means arrest the we just go to go do it,” said Hill. “People need to hear this story,” he said.