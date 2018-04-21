Officer Shot at While Responding to Call in West Sacramento, Police Say

WEST SACRAMENTO — A SWAT team was called into a neighborhood after police say an officer, responding to an unrelated call in the 600 block of Walnut Street, was shot at in West Sacramento around 6 p.m. Saturday.

According to Sgt. Roger Kinney of the West Sacramento Police Department, the officer was responding to a call, while he was outside of his vehicle talking to a neighbor, a single shot was fired near him. The officer assumed it was directed at him and took cover, calling for back up before he was picked up and moved a safe distance away.

“I was kind of concerned for a minute because I heard a noise,” said neighbor, Wallace Shifflet. “I know what a gun shot sounds like and that’s definitely what it sounded like.” he said.

Officers have set up a perimeter and are still searching for the suspect. A Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department as well as CHP aircrafts were seen flying overhead.

“We’re going to be bringing in the SWAT team to make sure this area is safe for anyone; citizens or the police to go into,” said Kinney. “We can’t leave here until we have some sort of an idea of where that shot came from, who might have pulled the trigger and what happened,” he said.

Police from Yolo County, Sacramento and Davis are assisting West Sacramento police and have shut the area down. Maple, Cedar and Pecan Streets have all been closed.

Police say they could be in the area for another couple of hours.