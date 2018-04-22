Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Responds to Teen’s Promposal with Big Surprise

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The odds of a “yes” were slim, but the payoff was still huge for one Minnesota teenager who asked Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to the prom.

Katie Kelzenberg, a high school student at Stillwater Area High School in Minnesota, posted a video to Twitter on Sunday, asking the former pro wrestler and “Rampage” star to prom.

As an added touch, the teen wore the same 90s throwback look Johnson was kind enough to share with the world on Instagram – black turtleneck, high-waisted jeans, chain and fanny pack.

“You may be wondering, why I should I go to prom with her?” Kelzenberg says in the now-viral video. “Well, let me tell you why. I am the biggest Dwayne Johnson fan.”

Johnson posted his response to Kelzenberg via Instagram Friday.

“Unfortunately I’ll be shooting during that time in Hawaii,” Johnson wrote. “BUT I was so impressed by this young lady’s charm and confidence to even ask me (ladies always get shy in front of me) that I had to do something special.”

So it’s not a total bummer for the teen.

Kelzenberg is getting a special screening of “Rampage” with more than 200 of her closest friends, complete with “all the free popcorn, candy and soda high school kids can consume.” All paid for by Johnson himself.

The fun didn’t stop there! Johnson also recorded a message for Kelzenberg, which played over her school’s intercom system Friday.

Part 2. @katiekelzenberg’s reaction to me buying out her local theater this weekend for her and 232 (theater capacity) of her closest friends! Don’t know who’s more excited, me or Katie 😂👊🏾 #StillwaterHigh #Minnesota #AllTheCandyAndPopcornYouCanEat pic.twitter.com/wtCfSZiksl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 20, 2018

Kelzenberg could only cover her mouth in stunned excitement. After The Rock made her day and possibly her year, it’s safe to say Kelzenberg may not be as worried about finding a prom date now.