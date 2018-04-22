Loved Ones Hold Candlelight Vigil for Man Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Tahoe Park

TAHOE PARK — Those at a roadside vigil for Joe Cabral, each with a candle lit, each had their own memory of him that brought them to the vigil Sunday night.

“My dad would have really liked seeing everybody here celebrating him,” said his daughter, Rose Cabral.

Joe Cabral was killed nearly a week ago when he was hit by a car. Police believe the driver was traveling southbound on 65th Street near the Broadway intersection around 10 p.m. Whoever did it left the scene.

Joe Cabral’s daughter came out to the crash site a few nights prior to the vigil to listen to the traffic and think about that person.

“I would just say to turn yourself in. Turn yourself in. I can’t imagine the guilt they must be feeling,” she said.

Joe Cabral had struggles in the last part of his life after losing his Tahoe Park home. But it became clear listening to those gathered at the busy intersection, sharing their favorite memories of him, that a person doesn’t necessarily need a home to be a neighbor.