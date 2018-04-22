Man Ejected from Overturned Car onto Highway 99 in Solo-Vehicle Crash

STOCKTON — A man was killed Sunday when he was ejected from his car on Highway 99 then was hit by other cars.

Just before 5 a.m., a 29-year-old Manteca man was driving northbound on the highway just south of Armstrong Road when his Toyota drifted onto the shoulder.

He lost control of the car and it veered across the highway and into the center median, causing it to flip over. According to the CHP, the 29-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected onto the road.

When a Stockton man driving around 70 mph hit the Toyota officials say he may have also hit the driver as he lay in the road. They believe other cars could have hit the man as well. Neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash between the Stockton man’s car and the Toyota.

The 29-year-old driver died at the scene.

Investigators do not know if alcohol or drugs were factors in the solo-vehicle crash.