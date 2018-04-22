Police Arrest Suspects in West Sacramento Storage Unit Burglary

WEST SACRAMENTO — Officers arrested three burglary suspects at a West Sacramento industrial business Sunday.

Around 8:30 a.m., an employee spotted two men and two women trying to break into storage units at the business. The suspects were seen in a U-Haul and had burglary tools with them, according to West Sacrament Police Sgt. Roger Kinney.

Both men and one of the women were arrested after the employee called 911. All three suspects were booked into the Yolo County Jail. The other woman was released.

Kinney reports investigators are working with other agencies to determine if the suspects were involved in similar incidents in Sacramento County, during which U-Haul vans were used.