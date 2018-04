RIPON — Police and fire personnel searched the Stanislaus River Sunday for a missing swimmer.

Ripon police officers searched the river bank as Ripon Fire Department crews looked in the water after the man was last seen around 6 p.m. near the bicycle bridge.

The police department reports search efforts were called off for the night once it became too dark.

The identity of the missing swimmer has not been reported.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates.