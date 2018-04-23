11 Inmates Treated for Overdose, 1 Dies at Mule Creek State Prison

IONE — Twelve inmates overdosed at Mule Creek State Prison over the weekend.

According to a prison spokesperson, all of the inmates were in the same facility.

One of the inmates was pronounced dead Sunday despite emergency personnel’s lifesaving efforts. Ten inmates were hospitalized and one was treated at the medical facility on site.

The Amador County District Attorney’s Office and Mule Creek State Prison investigators are trying to determine the source of the unidentified substance that caused the numerous overdoses. The identities of the inmates will not be released.

Wellness checks are being performed by staff every half hour and the cells where the affected inmates were housed have been cleaned and sealed by a hazardous materials team.