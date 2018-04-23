Family, Friends Mourn Tracy Teen Killed in Hit-and-Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRACY -- A teenage girl was hit by a car then left to die all while her helpless and shocked friends watched.

The Tracy Police Department is now pleading with the public for their help as they try to catch the driver of a deadly hit-and-run crash that took place early Saturday on South Macarthur Drive near West Schulte Road.

Overcome with grief, friends Catie Maree and Courtney Madera held each other as they tried to come to terms with 15-year-old Alexia Rubio's death.

"It’s hard but I mean she wouldn’t want me to be sad. So I’m trying to stay up for her," Maree told FOX40.

Rubio had been walking with a group of three other friends, according to the police department. Investigators say a driver of a newer, white, four-door sedan hit the girl near the Tracy Public Cemetery then drove off. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends want the driver to come forward.

"I don’t get how you can just kill someone and just go away," Madera said.

Maree and Madera say they were not with Rubio when she was hit. Maree shared pictures of her best friend in happier times. She said the teenager chose happiness above all else.

"She did whatever she wanted to do," Maree said.

Loved ones created a makeshift memorial with candles, her picture and stuffed toys to honor her short but colorful life.

FOX40 spoke to the girl's father. He said his daughter was vibrant and loving. She leaves behind a twin brother and a very devastated family.

"Everybody knew her, everybody loved her," Maree said. "She was close with a lot of family. She stayed with a lot of family."

If you have any information about this case, contact the police.