Former NFL Kicker Apologizes after Prom Photo with Daughter, Handgun Goes Viral

Prom season is officially in full swing, with photos of dresses and tuxes being posted all over social media.

But one young man got to go to both a prom and a gun show over the weekend, and the photo of his experience has gone viral.

Former NFL player Jay Feely took to his Twitter account to wish his daughter and her date a great time at prom. It looks like a simple enough photo until you look closely at his right hand.

Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys pic.twitter.com/T5JRZQYq9e — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018

The photo sparked a heated debate online, with some saying it was all in good fun while others said he went too far.

Feely later tweeted that the photo was intended to be a joke and that he takes gun safety seriously. The gun wasn’t loaded and didn’t have a clip in it, he said.