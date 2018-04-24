Amazon Will Go To Whole Foods For You

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Some of us love grocery shopping -- but others find it to be a miserable task. For the latter, Amazon says it has found a solution.

"We are offering free, 2-hour delivery on orders over $35 to Prime members from Whole Foods using Prime Now," Amazon spokesman Frank Fellows said.

The delivery area in the Greater Sacramento region is between Roseville, Elk Grove, West Sacramento and Rancho Cordova.

"It saves a lot of time during the day and it allows me to be a lot more cost efficient by deciding ahead of time what I want and what I need," Whole Foods shopper Michael Rielly said.

Amazon also announced Amazon Key on Tuesday. That new service offers Prime members a chance to have their Amazon packages delivered to their cars, opening your trunk and dropping off your stuff while you're at work.

"I may not be as open to that one," Rielly said. "I'm plenty comfortable having packages to my front door."

Shoppers who use Amazon Key will get notifications when the delivery driver unlocks and re-locks your car, Amazon said.