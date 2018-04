SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run in North Sacramento in the area of West El Camino Avenue and Grasslands Drive.

Witnesses in the area say a crosswalk, where the accident occurred, was recently removed.

At this time, police have not released a vehicle description.

W. El Camino Avenue will be shut down until the the investigation at the scene is complete .

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.

This is the crosswalk on El Camino which we’re told was recently removed. But you can still see the paint on the street and the breaks in the center divide. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/FVbqilNcQ1 — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) April 24, 2018

The @SacPolice says the Major Collisions Investigations Unit is on scene to investigate. West El Camino Ave. is shut down until further notice. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/9JQQrEWWZv — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) April 24, 2018

It appears the victim may have been a jogger. No word yet on a suspect vehicle description. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/XxabbRmrLw — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) April 24, 2018

The @SacPolice are investigating a fatal hit-&-run at West El Camino Avenue and Grasslands Drive in North Sacramento. We’re told where the victim is a cross walk was recently removed. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/lLRfiigfS7 — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) April 24, 2018