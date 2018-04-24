Elk Grove Couple Reported Missing, Considered At-Risk

ELK GROVE — Police in Elk Grove are searching for an elderly couple who are considered to be at-risk.

Dale and Donna Sassman left their Bradshaw Road home Monday around 6:30 p.m. They were driving their brown 2014 Nissan Altima with the California license plate 7KXS678.

Dale Sassman is said to suffer from Alzheimer’s disease and Donna Sassman has dementia and can easily become disoriented.

The Sassmans were last seen in Lincoln around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about where the Sassmans may be is asked to contact the Elk Grove Police Department.