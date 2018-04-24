Group Calls on Solano County to Opt Out of SB 54

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- About half a dozen people spoke to the Solano County Board of Supervisors to stand against SB 54.

"A law which is not constitutional is no law. SB 54, in my opinion, is no law," said Gary Tucker.

"Do not paint us as racists for wanting our rights and our freedoms, and for our citizens to be put before others," said Les Darbison.

Calling on the board to join a small but growing list of California cities and counties staking a stand against the California Values Act, or the "sanctuary state" law, as it's more commonly referred to. The controversial legislation limits how law enforcement can interact with federal immigration authorities.

"We insist you opt out of SB 54 and join the lawsuit against the state of California," said Michele Guerra. "Nothing less will do."

Many of the group said they were part of Solano County Republicans but Darbison said it is also a grassroots effort based more on the issue of illegal immigration than on politics.

"They asked us, 'Hey, if you want to do something change the law.' Well this is how we would start," Darbison said.

One of the speakers, Dixon City Councilman Devon Minnema, said he believes Dixon will add their name to the Trump administration lawsuit against California. He asked the county to take the additional step of filing a legal brief in support of the lawsuit.

"Please consider these options before you and put this on an agenda for an upcoming meeting," Minnema said.

However, the county attorney cautioned the speakers that Solano County has no authority to throw out SB 54 unless a court rules it unconstitutional. The Board of Supervisors made no commitment to take up the issue at a later time.

"We're just going to keep coming back," Guerra said.