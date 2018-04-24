Health Officials Investigate TB Case Linked to Fairfield School

FAIRFIELD — Health officials in Solano County have confirmed an active case of tuberculosis linked to Laurel Creek Elementary School in Fairfield.

Testing is scheduled at the school next week.

School officials and Solano County Health and Social Services would not say if the person affected is a student, staff member or someone outside the school, like a parent.

Tuberculosis is spread person-to-person, generally between people who spend a lot of time close to each other. Health officials say tuberculosis is serious but treatable.

The county will hold a media briefing later Tuesday and a town hall meeting is scheduled Wednesday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Laurel Creek Elementary cafeteria.

“A letter will be mailed to the parent/guardian of each student at the school,” Principal Todd Bennett wrote. “The letter will indicate whether or not their student has been identified as an individual who has had significant contact with the affected person.”