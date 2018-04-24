Police Search for Man Caught Filming Woman in Nugget Markets Bathroom

DAVIS — Police are looking for a man who snuck into a women’s restroom Monday afternoon and filmed someone before running off.

A woman was in the bathroom at Nugget Markets on East Covell Boulevard when she spotted a man videotaping her from a stall, according to Davis Police Lt. Paul Doroshov.

Doroshov reports the woman confronted the man and tried to stop him but he was able to run out of the store and drive away. She then told employees about the incident.

Police gathered witness accounts and surveillance videos and determined the suspect was an Asian man in his late 20s to 30s. He is around 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a stocky build. At the time he was wearing a gray shirt and had a green bag.

He drove away from the store in a white Ford Escape with a dark-colored roof rack.