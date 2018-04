Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOIN THE WALK to help provide care for thousands of homeless animals and low-cost supportive care to tens of thousands more in our community! Don't miss the 25th Anniversary of the Sacramento SPCA Doggy Dash at William Land Park on Saturday, April 28th.

More info:

Sacramento SPCA Doggy Dash

Saturday

8:30am - 3pm

William Land Park

(916) 504-2868

SSPCADoggyDash.org