Sources Report Possible Arrest in East Area Rapist Case

SACRAMENTO — Sources confirm that the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is working a significant break in the search for the East Area Rapist.

A possible arrest in the decadeslong case may have been made. The department said it hopes to release further information Wednesday.

Police believe the East Area Rapist or Golden State Killer was responsible for 12 homicides, almost 50 rapes and 120 home burglaries that spanned a decade starting in the late 1970s in Sacramento County.

“It is the most prolific unsolved serial killing case probably in modern history,” said Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.

FOX40’s own “Exposed: East Area Rapist” podcast covered the cold case through interviews with victims, their families and the original investigators.