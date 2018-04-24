Stockton Kings Job Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Tuesday, April 24 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the Stockton Kings - the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings -will host an open call job fair at the Stockton Arena.

The job fair for full-time positions with the team will be open to the public and participants are encouraged to bring several copies of their resume. Hiring managers will be on site with information about several opportunities to join the Business Operations group for the Stockton Kings. All applicants must be 18 years of age or older and should dress in professional attire. For more information about the job fair, visit the Kings postings at TeamworkOnline.com.

Basketball fans can visit StocktonKings.com to learn more about the future of the franchise, job opportunities, and sign up for email updates to receive information about season tickets.

