Simone is in the studio with writer/producer/executive producer William Uschold, leading actress Monee Brehaut and supporting actor Evan Dayce to talk about the showing of "The Broken Rose" at the Sacramento Film Festival. The film focuses on the human trafficking in Oakland.

When: Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 2:00 pm.

Location: Delta King Theater

Address: 1000 Front Street Sacramento, CA 95814

Tickets: on sale now