Well Dressed Mannequins is the brainchild of Singer/Songwriter Denver Saunders with Jarom Horner and Paul Bates. They envisioned a way to take thought invoking and conceptual songwriting and turn it into a sound that is not only dance worthy, but also makes you want to sing along. This night they'll be joined on stage by Dorothy Lane and Perfect Score.

More info:

Well Dressed Mannequins

Live performance

Apr 27th

Doors at 7:30

21+

8pm show

Old Ironsides

WellDressedMannequins.com