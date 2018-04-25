14th Annual Taste of Excellence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is hanging out in the kitchen with Andy Klein from The Monk Cellar and Randy Peters of Randy Peters Catering & Event Center getting a look at what they will be serving up at the 14th Annual A Taste of Excellence event.

Every year the fundraiser manages to corral about 100 restaurants, wineries, breweries and specialty producers to serve the 500+ attendees in hopes of raising money for Sierra College. This year, the event will fund Sierra College Promise, an initiative to get high school students, especially those who never thought college would be a possibility for them, enrolled in college.