Fashioned 2018 will leave women of every age and every stage empowered to lead a purposeful life! After all you were fashioned on purpose, with purpose and for a purpose! Discover what your purpose is, experience powerful music + fashion shows and hear from inspiring speakers!

More info:

Project Church: Fashioned to Lead

Saturday 10am-5pm

Crest Theater

1013 K. Street

ProjectSacramento.com/Fashioned

Facebook: @ProjectChurchSac

Instagram: @ProjectChurchSac