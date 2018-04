SACRAMENTO — Rock legends Fleetwood Mac announced dozens of tour dates Wednesday, including a stop in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center.

Tickets for the band’s Nov. 23 show go on sale Friday, May 4.

The dates were announced not long after the band and longtime member Lindsey Buckingham were parting ways. The revamped lineup consists of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie, and newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.